One hun left many people in their feelings after she showed off how she was trying to survive until her next paycheck.

Woman shows off the groceries she has left for the month

Many people are looking for ways and means to survive in this challenging economy. This young babe showed her viewers how she budgets until month's end.

The hun shared a video on TikTok, which was unloaded using the handle @leratonompumelelo0, unveiling all the items she had left until her next salary came in. In the footage, she showed off five cans of Lucky Star Pilchard, baked beans, frozen meat, noodles, avocado and two eggs.

@leratonompumelelo0 numbered each item according to the date she would consume it. While taking to TikTok caption, she said:

"I can still push mos."

The clip grabbed the attention of many, garnering over 213K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Mzansi sympathise with the woman

People could relate to the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

User said:

"Thats me every month after the 15th."

TaiCapri89 commented:

"This is me every day, actually, Kubi."

Thulisile pearl wrote:

"Heartburn."

Te.boo.phaahla simply said:

"So, we all do this? Gwa nyewa moss."

Miss...K expressed:

"Good idea, what a good way of managing a budget."

User said:

"Yoh, I know the struggle."

