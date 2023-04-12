A 27-year-old embarked on a journey to make sure that she could save some money at the end of every month

The South African woman is on a quest to live within her budget and help others do the same, especially in today's economy

Netizens were impressed by how strict she was with her monthly income and still had money left over

South African woman provides tips and tricks on budgeting. Images: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One young lady is on a mission to save where she can. The lady posted a video on TikTok on her page called Planning with Co. The money-savvy queen aimed to show people that budgeting and planning could elevate your life.

People were intrigued by her clever spending habits. The post has over 500 000 views and close to 60 000 likes, which shows a need for guidance on finances.

She said:

"March Monthly Budget Closed out. How did I spend my money as a 27 year old South African woman still living at home and saving as much as I can before moving out?"

Mzansi is interested in saving more and spending less

People were interested in how the lady could budget and live the way she did. In the economy we live in today, it's hard to have anything left over.

Here are some of the comments:

@chillibites said:

"What happens if I buy drinks during the month and bread? Where do I fit them?"

@MmathaboMokoena commented:

"Where are are your debit orders? Do you have insurance? So you have medical aid? Sorry, I'm trying to understand as a South African how I can do better."

@ChantelleMslavida said

"Love your content. Are you an accountant by profession?"

