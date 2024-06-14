One young lady plugged SA with winter clothing from a store in Cape Town, and peeps loved it

The cold season is here, and many are gearing up to purchase their winter essentials. One lady shared an impressive clothing plug on TikTok.

A lady unveiled winter clothing from a store in Cape Town in a TikTok video. Image: @zaravdv

Source: TikTok

Woman plugs SA with winter clothes

TikTok user @zaravdv showed off the stunning winter clothing she came upon while window shopping during her spare time. The young lady stumbled on a store selling cute winter fashion pieces, from different types of pants to jerseys, scarves, boots, and more.

@zaravdv said that Vanilla Black is a shop located in Cape Town on Victoria Road, Salt River. The footage grabbed the attention of online users, who were left in awe of the clothing.

The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, garnering many views and thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the video below:

SA loves the woman's plug

Online users were impressed by the lady's hook-up as they took to the comments section to inquire more information about the store.

Scooby asked:

"What time do they close?"

Zuhaa Adams added:

"Do they have men's options as well?"

To which she responded by saying:

"They do."

Faranaaz Volkwyn thanked the lady for the plug:

"Thanks for doing this! I’m always driving passed this store."

Woman reveals cheap clothing plug shipping nationwide in video

Briefly News previously reported that a Johannesburg woman had many ladies in Mzansi amped after she shared some of the stunning clothing she stumbled upon.

TikTok user @nicolewocke plugged netizens with various items, such as jackets, jerseys, pants, and shoes, by top European brands that were being sold for a fraction of the price. @nicolewocke showed off the clothing along with each price tag, and people were amazed.

