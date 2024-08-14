A young lady was quite satisfied with the outcome of her hair that she took to social media to show it off

In the video, the stunner unveiled what she wanted vs what she got, and it gained massive attraction online

People loved the final result of the hun's hair as they flooded the comments section with compliments and inquiries

A young woman in Durban had South Africans going wild after she showed off her stunning hairstyle in a video.

A lady unveiled the hairstyle she wanted vs. what she got in a TikTok video. Image: @xethuu

Woman pays R180 for hairstyle, shows what she wanted vs what she got

This babe was certainly lucky enough to come across a hairstylist who was able to execute exactly what she wanted. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @xethuu, gave her viewers a glimpse of herself getting her hair done in one salon in Durban.

@xethuu showed off the hairstyle that she wanted, which was zig zag braids, and in the end, she got exactly what she ordered, leaving her happy and satisfied.

The young lady's hairdresser impressed many people online with her braiding skills, and the video became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the woman getting her hair done below:

Netizens are impressed by the woman's hairstyle

The outcome left people in awe. Many were amazed by the hun's hairstylist's braiding skills as they gushed over her hair, while some inquired for more information.

Enamile expressed:

"Beautiful how much was it?"

Ash gushed:

"She’s good."

Snoh Ngubane was impressed:

"What she killed it."

Benitah Bhero commented:

"Looks fire."

MaShamase simply said:

"ATE & left no crumbs!"

