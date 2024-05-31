"This Is Witchcraft ": SA Woman's Incredible Self-Braiding Skills Stun Mzansi in a Video
- A lady took to social media to showcase how she braids her hair, and netizens were left in shock
- The stunner showed the whole process from the beginning to the end in her clip, which went viral online
- People were amazed by the lady's talent as they rushed to the comments section to gush over her new hairdo
A video of a lady braiding her own hair stunned many people in South Africa, and the clip went viral online.
Woman braids her hair in a video
One hun displayed her fantastic talent, leaving peeps envious. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @liezie432, gave her viewers a glimpse of how she braids her hair. As the clip began, she showed off the fibre used to braid her hair.
@liezie432 then revealed the step-by-step process of how she braids her hair, which impressed social media users. The video became a hit, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments.
Taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:
"If you think I’ve been gate keeping this braiding hair and the French curl braids, watch this."
Watch the video below:
People responded positively
Many loved the lady's content and were highly impressed by the woman's talents as they took to the comments section to gush over the lady's gift.
Slindokuhle Nkosi said:
"What level of talent is this."
Pride added:
"When we talk about God's favourite people, I can’t even comb my hair."
Mathabo was impressed:
"This is witchcraft."
Matshweu molaoli commented:
"Haaaai wena wa loya struuu.... What kind of magic is this??"
Terry 1712 comply said:
"Now this is a real flex sana, wow!"
Source: Briefly News
