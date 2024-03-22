One South African woman took to TikTok to showcase how she braid her own hair and peeps loved it

The video of the young lady gathered over 1.7 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

The online community rushed to the woman's comments section as they gushed over the woman's talent

A young lady left people in awe after she unveiled her new hairstyle, which she did on her own, and the peeps were amazed.

A young lady unveiled in a TikTok video how she braids her own hair, and the clip went viral. Image: @liezie432/TikTok and Instagram.

Source: UGC

Woman shows off how she braids her own hair

The TikTok clip shared by @liezie432 on the video platform shows the young woman flaunting her natural hair. In the video, the stunner stated that she took out her six-week braids but was not in the mood for her natural hair. As the video continued, she said she would do another hairstyle using French curl fibre.

@liezie432 then went on to showcase how she braids her own hair. She first started with single braids at the back, then went for cornrows in the front. At the end of the video, she unveiled her stunning hairstyle, which looked amazing.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the woman's video

The young lady's video gained massive attraction online as it gathered over 1.7 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok. People gushed over the woman's ability to do her hair, and others were envious of her skills.

Ntombi said:

"Knowing how to braid yourself is a superpower for real."

Bominako added:

"I am so jealous of the amount of money u are saving by doing your own hair."

Charm_pagne wrote:

"I didn’t expect the cornrows in the front mad talent."

On_Ice commented:

"Yohh! I'm jealous."

NBTlou said:

"You can literally have a new hairstyle every day."

Woman rocks same braids since December, goes viral with 2.7 million views

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady took to social media to proudly showcase her braids, which she has been rocking since December 2023.

The footage shared by @__mirriam on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling her ginger colour braids, which looked quite old and damaged on the top; however, the tips seemed pretty decent and not as bad as the top. After twirling her braids, she stared and looked left and right, then rolled her eyes and ended the clip laughing without any care.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News