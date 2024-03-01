A young lady left many people online in laughter after she unveiled her braids, which she had from December 2023

A young lady took to social media to proudly showcase her braids, which she has been rocking since December 2023.

Woman shows off her braids

The footage shared by @__mirriam on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling her ginger colour braids, which looked quite old and damaged on the top; however, the tips seemed pretty decent and not as bad as the top. After twirling her braids, she stared and looked left and right, then rolled her eyes and ended the clip laughing without any care.

She amused people with her revelation as the video attracted over 2.7 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform.

Taking to her TikTok, the young lady poked fun at herself, saying:

"Likeee , super cute."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react in laughter at the woman's braids

The woman's video entertained many people as they laughed at her comment, while others simply called her out on her braids.

Febechukwu Joan said:

"My sister, release those braids!"

Felyse Nicole added:

"Tell them it’s Zoe Kravitz inspired and go about your day girl."

PIF's fan shared:

"Girl, I just took my December braids out 2 hours ago, let them go."

Nwabaloyi wrote:

"The economy doesn't allow another hairstyle."

TeePay poked fun at the woman, saying:

"It is now a defensive style."

