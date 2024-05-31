A lady took to social media to showcase how she got her hair relaxed by Stellenbosch students for R0

She shared the clip on TikTok, where she unveiled every step of the process, and the people were amazed by the results

The online community loved the stunner's hair as they flooded the comments section to gush over it

A video of a woman getting her hair done by Stellenbosch students wowed many people in Mzansi.

A young lady got her hair relaxed by Stellenbosch students for free in a video. Image: @siyamthanda_sineli

Source: TikTok

Woman pays R0 to get hair relaxed by Stellenbosch students

One babe in Mzansi plugged peeps on where to relax their hair for free. The young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @siyamthanda_sineli, revealed in her comments when asked about the salon's price she said:

"It was R0.00. The students do free relaxer treatments on people with ethnic hair for their practical."

In the footage, @siyamthanda_sineli shows the process of relaxing her hair, and the outcome impresses netizens, leaving them in awe of the stunner's hair. Taking to her TikTok captions, the woman said she was "sceptical" because she had never had her hair done by a person with a different hair type or texture; however, she was pleased with her look.

" I think this is the best relaxer I’ve had, and the experience was great. The staff was so nice, and the service was amazing. I will definitely go back," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

SA is impressed by the Stellenbosch students's work

Many were amazed by the lady's hair and praised the Stellenbosch students for doing a great job, saying:

Mbalz said:

"I love how bouncy it looks instead of being stiff."

Unknown added:

"Those ladies deserve their flowers, the vibe, the enthusiasm, the outcome."

Sapien expressed:

"She was so excited to do your hair inoba it doesn't happen often.. Came out really good."

Paris gushed over the hun's new look, adding:

"Looks absolutely stunning. And I can tell it doesn’t smell like hair food."

Les_CoCo commented:

"No, shem, they did the things!"

Source: Briefly News