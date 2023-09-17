One woman made a bad decision to relax her hair spontaneously, and she regretted it after it was too late

The lady with long hair soon realised that she made a terrible choice by doing the permanent hair treatment

Online users were in awe as they watched the video of her hair falling out during her shampoo rinse

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young lady showed the terrible decision she made about her hair. The TikTok creator was slow to realise that her hair could not survive a relaxer treatment.

A TikTok video shows a woman relaxing her hair, and many thought it was a big mess. Image: @m_matshidiso

Source: TikTok

Online users were mortified by the hair disaster video, which got over 5,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were in disbelief over the damaged hair.

Lady relaxers hair and goes viral

A young woman, @m__matshidiso, on TikTok, relaxed her hair it was the worst decision ever. In the video, she did the treatment, and her hair started turning brown before she washed it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below to see chunks of her hair falling out

TikTok users disturbed by relaxer mess

Online users admitted that the video was harrowing to watch. Many people commented, expressing their horror over the relaxed hair.

Kim said:

"I tried not to laugh mara."

lmao wrote:

"Mara nawe my sista."

@Khloe_Marshall:

"Your hair was really nice."

shadzmy commented:

"I would cry the whole day."

Elsiejames wrote:

"So your hair is in the water and you're still laughing."

Enhle joked:

"I know you laughing just to stop yourself from crying."

Netizens mortified by hair relaxer fails

People are always interested to see how people deal with hair fall after relaxing their hair. One lady went viral after her hair started falling out while she was out and about.

"It was worth it": Lady relaxes big afro after 7 years, peeps love new look

Briefly News, a woman went TikTok viral after showing people switch from natural hair to relaxed. The lady did the hair straightening process by herself.

Online users were fascinated by the video, which got over 29 000 likes. Many people commented and son shared their opinions about relaxers.

@jayshimi posted that she was letting go of her natural coily hair after seven years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News