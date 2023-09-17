One woman gave social media a close look at her huge afro and shared tips for keeping hair soft and healthy

The stunner's 4C coils were the envy of thousands of women who wished for natural hair just like hers

Netizens on TikTok thanked the lady for sharing the useful video and promised to implement the steps in their haircare routine

A woman shared her haircare routine on TikTok. Image: @phapi_love

Source: TikTok

One woman who takes pride in her natural hair took to social media to share how she takes care of her crown.

TikTok user shares haircare routine

The woman posted a TikTok video displaying her using products that keep her hair soft and looking luscious. She dropped some pointers in the caption:

"I don't leave my hair out for long because it loses moisture quicker and it tangles really bad. I also can't moisturise my hair properly like this but I do this to avoid it from getting extremely dry."

Natural hair video goes viral

The video was a success and reflected how women are interested in growing their hair naturally. In a short period, the footage gathered 536,000 views and 16,000 likes.

Watch the video posted by @phapi_love below:

Netizens admire woman's natural hair

People could not get enough of the woman's beautiful hair and said they couldn't wait to embark on their natural hair journeys.

Read some of the comments below:

@mirandaqupe said:

"Truth be told an afro is the most expensive hair to maintain and very beautiful.❤️"

@GillianSeetso mentioned:

"I’ve been natural for six years and my hair is not growing like this. But I’ve also learned genes play a role."

@tshi206 stated:

"Me sitting here with my alopecia."

@mmaoratwa commented:

"You are beautiful and so is your hair my love."

@angelahlalele wrote:

"I have this hair in my dreams."

@Benedict stated:

"So invested in her videos and I am only 4 months natural. The kind of faith I have."

@Tsholaiza added:

"I want this hair. Please share your hair. "

@Ms_Maboii said:

"Yoh, I can’t wait for my afro to be this huge hleng."

Source: Briefly News