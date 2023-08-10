A woman did her hair, and it looked like it was falling off when the stylist was still working on it

The video shows the woman trying to get a creative hairstyle that involved relaxing as well as dyeing

The hairdresser's technique left many people interested to see the final product, which did not pan out very well

A woman was in disbelief as she watched her barber work. The lady had relaxed dyed hair and things were going downhill fast.

A TikTok video showed a woman's hair breaking off after it was bleached and relaxed in the same day. Image: @purposekariey

The video of the young woman at the salon received more than 25 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who could tell that she would not have a happy ending.

Viewers amazed by hairdressers' technique

@purposekariey posted that she regretted getting her hair done. Many people thought it was hilarious how the hairdresser continued working even as her hair was falling off. Watch the video below:

South Africans roast hairstylist's work

The video received more than 600 comments. People had jokes about how the woman was a good spot for trusting the process.

gk huslaa said:

"You don't bleach and relax at the same time. I'm sorry love.

Fero wrote:

"You are beautiful."

Zwa Nga commented:

"I wanted to bleach my hair, but I dyed my hair 3 weeks ago. Safe to say that idea is cancelled."

Nomusa laughed:

"You trusted the process."

mpho_

"It's the fact that you still let him comb your hair."

@CarolMatlala

"If you walk fast we won't notice."

Hairstyle disasters leave South Africans amazed

Many people are often fascinated to see how people handle bed salon visits. One woman could only burst into tears after seeing what her hairstylist did.

Lady shows cornrows she wanted vs what she got, SA roasts hairdresser

Briefly News previously reported that one lady was determined to achieve a hairstyle she saw online. The lady went to a salon and showed them the picture of what she wanted before they started.

The end product of her salon visit received more than 40 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who were debating whether or not it was the woman's hair that caused the mess.

A TikTok creator, @naomi_bissh, showed netizens that she wanted ponytail cornrows. The woman went to get the style recreated but ended up with a thicker version of what she showed them.

