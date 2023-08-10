A man was surprised to discover a product that did not require one to take a shower

The man trolled the item from Woolworth's and said that if anyone used it, they better not touch him

Netizens had a lot of questions about the product and roasted it in the comments

A man said that people using this product should not come near him.

Source: TikTok

A South African Xhosa content creator was stunned when he found a dry shower product at Woolworth's.

The product can be used without water, but the gent slammed anyone using it as dirty!

Content creator trashes Woolies product in TikTok video

@ikhokw posted his video on TikTok, which got 168K views. In the video, the man holds the product in disbelief. He jokingly says to the viewers:

"If you use this, you are a dhetty phig!"

He then points to a bar of Protex soap right next to the dry shower and remarks that people should buy those instead.

How many times must people shower up for debate

How often one should bathe, or shower depends on the person and the lifestyle.

According to WebMD, while doctors say that taking one shower a day is fine, many people shower twice a week, which is reportedly helpful in maintaining one's health. For those who are always outside and exposed to the sun, it is recommended that they shower more than twice a week. Dry shower products, then, are recommended for people who cycle and for people who are always on the move. Watch the video here:

South Africans have questions about dry shower product

Netizens in the comment section busted chops over the video and shared hilarious views.

Olwethu M had a question.

"Okay, so genuine chats. When they say" lifts away dirt", where is the dirt being lifted exactly? "

Sphe Khanyile commented:

"We know the target market is not for us."

Kokim remarked:

"The way you pronounced" odour" gave black parent."

Not User 1 Billion pointed out:

"It's giving lomu ka valungu."

Kumkanikazi Jordan211310 exclaimed:

"It's for abelungu, for sure."

Source: Briefly News