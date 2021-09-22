Pabi Cooper has wowed SA after sharing two very cute 'then-and-now' pictures

The pretty lady has come a long way since her days dancing in the streets but has made sure to take the entire crew with her

Mzansi headed to the comments section, commending the young lady for becoming a successful dancer all these years later

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pabi Cooper has inspired Mzansi after sharing some super-cute then-and-now snaps. The dancer has turned into quite the beautiful young lady, staying true to the squad who taught her all the best moves back in the day.

A local dancer has shared some amazing 'then and now' pics online. Images: @cooper_pabi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @cooper_pabi shared the inspiring pictures.

"Started from the bottom now we here, started from the bottom now my whole team is damn here," she captioned the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In the throwback pic, a little Pabi can be seen standing cosily between all the male dancers. She's definitely the smallest one in the crew!

Today, the #bossbabe is all glammed up and serving looks in a fitted silver number. Even though times have changed, her loyalty to the crew certainly hasn't.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@lithapelo_dee said:

"Amapiano is literally nothing without you."

@Odi_Mafatshe said:

"When preparation meets God's time. Wow."

@TKardash2 said:

"Pabi worked hard to be where she is now, I've been following her on the gram since the come up.

"She didn't stop coz of the h8 y'all put her thru but Modimo always defended her by putting her to greater heights every time motho try to put her down. Thank you for the inspiration."

@sauce_rellow said:

"Keep going mama."

@LuazzieL said:

"Keep growing, keep shinning moghurl, you're a star."

@AmigoSekete said:

"GOD'S TIMING AUSI PABI."

“Good afro”: Man shares then-and-now pics with pops, celebrates World Afro Day

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Anthony Dion is an internet sensation after sharing his images with a good looking afro. Dion poses with his proud dad and their beautiful snaps found their way to the internet through social media.

The two good-looking men are bragging about their beards and well-nurtured hair. The guys seem to be based in the United States of America and their pics are going viral on various social media platforms.

Dion is also urging his followers to drop their cool images under the hashtag, #WorldAfroDay. He wrote on his page:

"Happy #WorldAfroDay.”

Check out some of the reactions to the inspiring pictures below:

@Nino_Momiana said:

“The fact that your grandad is ageing gracefully cause he looks the same in both pics.”

@Zamaniwally said:

"The little boy is his grandson.”

@Kwaku_vanilla said:

“My issue is how exactly to comb my hair to this form of perfection.”

@OrigamiXIII said:

“Wait for world weave on day.”

@Ony1Nyechi said:

“I love this colour, which dye did you use??”

@TheBEXR said:

“I need the comb technique.”

@AbenaMagis said:

“He still looks the same. Wow.”

@Sulaimonidowu said:

“Your afro looks so good. The one time I tried to keep one was last December. Any tips on how to come to the hair to look nice like yours?”

@Thurtythirt said:

“Gotta shape it up almost daily lol the hairs at the top make it lose definite shape.”

@DCWMarketing said:

“Ha! I thought the same thing. Think that's probably the grandbaby. I was thinking that guy never aged a day!”

@Nkwachukwu said:

“Don't tell me you're the baby, because then your dad wouldn't have aged at all. Almost like he waited for you to grow. Amazing!”

Source: Briefly.co.za