“I Learned So Much”: Dutch Woman Stays in Mzansi Township, Shares Her Experience

When people abroad visit the culturally rich and vibrant South Africa, they often choose to stay in hotels in the city to enjoy comfort and security. However, a young woman from the Netherlands lived in a Mzansi township and shared her experience.

Life in the kasi

Rachel John took to her TikTok account and told app users that she had been staying in a township for two weeks. The Dutch traveller had not specified where she was staying but stated in a separate post that she was in Jeffreys Bay.

While getting ready for the day and being surrounded by children in the area, she added:

"I learned so much more about the culture and the kids."

She shared that, oftentimes, the children would approach her and tell her that they were hungry. When she went to their homes, she discovered that the parents were drunk, which broke her heart.

The kickboxer, who also organised surf camps in the area, noted in the comment section that she was comparing differences she saw in South Africa and back home, writing:

"It’s behind closed doors, but here, it’s more visible. All the parents I've met are so lovely. I just cut so many things out in my story."

After someone in the comments warned Rachel that townships can be dangerous and that she needs to be careful, she responded:

"Honestly, I didn't feel unsafe. The community accepted me, and I actually felt protected."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet appreciates Dutch traveller

Several members of the online community loved how Rachel interacted with the children and posted positive and appreciative messages in the post's comment section.

A grateful @aneesafisher stated after watching the video:

"Aw, Rachel. This is the side that very few tourists get to see, and these kids are so pure. It's so beautiful. We welcome you."

@thapelokaira said to the international traveller:

"Young, beautiful lady, don’t forget to mention that some or rather lots of people in the township aren’t poor. I am not poor. Visit the well-off townships, too. I can give you the address."

@naynay2693 added in the comments:

"You have no idea how much you are going to make those souls cry when you have to leave. All the love, Rachel. You have no idea how much you mean to them."

@mrembulathecelest wrote under the post with love:

"When your spirit and intentions are pure, the township will take care of you. You are one of our own."

@indie_nd wondered about Rachel:

"Emotionally, how are you feeling? I’m curious to know if your current environment has changed how you view yourself and how you view the world."

After hearing what one of the little ones said about the woman's hair, @nwabiwami laughed and commented:

"I love kids. Their heartbreaking honesty always wins."

