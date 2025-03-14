A woman from Johannesburg, Gauteng, shared on her TikTok account how thieves in the CBD tried to steal from her

She showed that the perpetrators cut a large hole in her bag so that they could reach her belongings inside

A few members of the online community were shocked and shared similar experiences in the post's comment section

One must always remain cautious when walking around in a central business district (CBD), as anything can happen in the hustle and bustle of a busy city. A local woman recently shared her experience of an attempted robbery, showing how the thieves planned to take her belongings.

Johannesburg CBD misfortune

While CBDs are known for hosting major companies and attracting people to city life, unfortunately, they also attract bad elements one would usually avoid interacting with.

TikTokker Fundie Mlambo shared on her account that while she was in Jozi, thieves cut a hole in her Redbat bag to try to take what was rightfully hers. She noted that she almost lost her phone and her wallet, two items many people can't live without.

The woman didn't share where in the Johannesburg CBD the incident occurred but stated in her caption that she almost died.

Mzansi relates to JHB CBD experience

A few people on the internet who saw the realities the woman faced while in the busy city made their way to the comment section to share their fears and similar experiences of theft.

@boohlemvelasezwane shared with the online community how feminine hygiene products helped her keep her belongings:

"It happened to me. They cut my bag, and my sanitary pads blocked my wallet and phone from falling out. I'm not going to forget those pads."

An unfortunate @pinkie332 stated:

"They snatched my weave yesterday."

@mamaasante2 said to the woman:

"Eish, I can relate. They did this to me, too! Luckily, there were school textbooks, so they just cut the bag and nothing fell out."

@z_lelwa laughed and revealed their experience of theft in the CBD:

"One time, they saw the shape of a box in my bag and thought it was for a brand-new phone. Kanti, it was an inverter inside of the box."

@vilanekanhlapo tried advising the public:

"In Joburg, put your phone and wallet by your chest and hold your bag tightly in front of you. Walk like a mad person or as if you live in the area. I'm sorry, dear. I know that pain."

A frightened @ripplerebel added in the post's comment section:

"New fear unlocked."

