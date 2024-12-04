A video is making the rounds showing a car jammer at a busy Johannesburg mall pouncing on a parked car

The footage, posted to X by @Abramjee, shows a man scouting before finally moving in to steal from the car

Users flooded the comments to react to the scenes, with many lamenting the carelessness of some car owners

A CCTV recording is doing the rounds, showing a thief jamming a car at a busy mall and stealing items from inside. Images: @Abramjee/ screenshots

JOHANNESBURG — The all-too-common problem of car jamming is rearing its ugly head as shopping destinations such as malls get busier as the festive season ramps up across Mzansi.

In a now-viral clip shared by @Abramjee, a car jammer is seen pulling off the criminal tactic in the parking area of a shopping centre.

Thief jams breaks into car at mall

This is as remote car jamming remains a frequent problem in SA and is constantly on the rise, according to Compendium Insurance Brokers.

In an article, the insurance brokerage noted that organised crime gangs used remote jamming to enrich their syndicates.

It said crimes such as theft from motor vehicles, theft of motor vehicles, hijacking of cars/ trucks and cargo, and house and business robberies were committed using remote jamming.

The jammer deliberately blocks, jams or interferes with authorised wireless communications. Jamming interferes with wireless equipment, including cell phone communication, alarm panels, and tracking systems.

When jammed, one's car will not engage the locking system, and as a result, the alarm system will not be activated.

In the clip @Abramjee shared, the perpetrator is seen hanging by, close to the targeted vehicle, after it has been parked and left by its owner.

"#Wanted. Car jamming - Randburg, JHB," read the caption.

The suspect is seen standing against a Hyundai Venue, which later becomes apparent to be the getaway vehicle.

After seemingly fidgeting and scanning the area, the suspect identifies the perfect opportunity to strike after several people walk past.

The Hyundai leaves its parking spot and moves forward as if driving out, only to block the suspects, shielding them from being noticed.

Later, as the 68-second video ends, the thief climbs into the left back passenger seat, holding what appears to be a laptop bag.

Online users slam non-alertness

Online users added to the conversation about the prevalence of car jamming in SA, some noting similar experiences and how one must keep vigilant.

@Ipfi_nephawe wrote:

"This same guy [allegedly] tried to steal from my car last week Friday in Bryanston. Luckily, my wife saw them before they could get inside. They were driving their same car."

@mundu_france said:

"People don't listen. They are always told to check if the car is locked before leaving."

@witness_wins added:

"So, let me get this straight. They saw a suspicious person through [the] camera and did nothing? Kanti, what are they teaching these security guards? I thought when you see a suspicious person, you call for someone to check up."

Thugs wreak havoc on fast-food joint

In related news, Briefly News reported that previous CCTV footage showed a brazen criminal rampage inside a fast food outlet.

The material captured a gang of thieves wreaking havoc on customers and staff in broad daylight, causing onlookers across SA to lament the thuggery.

