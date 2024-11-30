A video has surfaced of a truck driver colliding with another heavy vehicle on the R34 route in Zululand, Ulundi Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal

In the dashcam of the accident, the driver can be seen momentarily taking his eyes off the road and colliding into the back of the vehicle in front

According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), several factors contributed to road traffic accidents, including human error, such as distracted driving

ZULULAND — Fatal decisions behind the wheel often result from a compromised attention span, sometimes taking only a split second.

A long-distance driver learnt this the hard way along the R34 Zululand in the Ulundi Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal.

Dashcam captures truck driver crashing

A recording of the crash, posted on the @VehicleTrackerz X page, captures the moment the trucker collides with the heavy-ton vehicle in front of him.

"Dashcam footage shows how [three] seconds of inattention led to [a] truck crash ... plus [an] unsafe following distance," read the caption.

The driver could be seen taking his eyes off the road, momentarily looking out onto the road, seemingly for no good reason, while tailing.

According to Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), several factors contributed to road traffic accidents, including human error.

Human error, which constituted reckless driving, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and distracted driving, is among the primary causes. Additionally, fatigue and lack of sleep impair driver judgment and reaction times, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

KZN and Limpopo exhibited higher proportions of fatalities occurring in the residents’ respective provinces, with rates of 92,1% and 93,4%, respectively, after the cumulative figures for road fatalities between 2007 and 2019 indicated that people more frequently died in their home province.

Holiday periods often see a surge in road accidents due to various factors such as increased traffic volumes, alcohol consumption, fatigue, and adverse weather conditions. December consistently saw the highest number of road fatalities.

The truck driver who caused the collision can be seen and heard in the 17-second dashcam footage expressing alarmed surprise at the moment of impact after seemingly trying in vain to slam the brakes at the last second.

"Moerskont! Moerskont! Gape sa bobedi (for the scond time now). Ey, die man, banna (this guy, man)! Ayayayaya!" he exclaims.

The clip attracted nearly 6,000 views since it was posted on 28 November.

