A now-viral video captures a brazen daylight robbery outside an affluent residential estate in Johannesburg

In the clip, two armed men can be observed executing the robbery of a luxury Mercedes-Benz G-Class

According to reports, the violent armed robbery happened outside the upmarket Fourways Gardens

A passing motorist filmed a brazen daylight robbery outside the upmarket Fourways Gardens residential estate. Image: @VansAuctioneers

JOHANNESBURG — A brazen daylight robbery was filmed outside an affluent estate, reportedly in Fourways, in a shocking video making the rounds online.

A vigilant motorist caught the violent scenes while seemingly passing through the Johannesburg North area.

Brazen residential estate robbery

The video capturing the incident was posted on the @MDNnewss X page on Thursday, 13 February 2025. The residential estate where it happened appeared to be the upmarket Fourways Gardens.

In the short 14-second clip, what appears to be a sleek black Mercedes-Benz G-Class or G-Wagon, is seen being blocked at the front entrance gate.

Two men, with covered faces and seemingly armed, can be seen about the luxury SUV and then turning towards a waiting C- or S-Class barely 5m away.

They trail each other by seconds. One man emerges first and goes to get in, while the other still looks inside the car.

Someone from the getaway vehicle appears to try to close an open right-back door, but the attempt is futile.

The G-Wagon's driver and any other occupants cannot be seen. The person filming, who also appears to be driving, can be heard gasping in surprise.

"Yoh! Haibo! [Bathathela] abantu (are they taking from people)?! What?!" the woman is heard saying.

The stunned woman puts down her phone and the recording ends as one of the retreating men appears to look in her direction.

In a similar chilling incident in another residential suburb, CCTV caught thugs accosting the driver of a BMW, blocking him in at a residential complex gate.

A robbery outside Fourways Gardens, an upmarket residential estate in Johannesburg, shattered the peace. Image: Fourways Gardens Residential Estate

In the ensuing chaos, the hapless victim was shot at, forcefully taken from his car and bundled into theirs. The men are also seen taking and driving away with his car in the viral incident in Akasia in Pretoria North.

Mall robbery caught on camera

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a robbery at a shopping centre in Gauteng went viral following the brazen heist on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

In videos that circulated online, an armed gang stormed a jewellery store at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort in broad daylight and held up the employees.

