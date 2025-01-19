A video has gone viral online, showing a man sneakily slipping into and stealing an idle, slick black BMW

The CCTV footage was taken at a filling station, showing the car's owner trying in vain to prevent the thievery

When publishing this story, the clip, posted to the @MDNnewss X page, saw over 480,000 views since its posting

A viral video shows a car thief stealthily jumping into an idle BMW from another at a petrol station. Images: photosvit, Sundry Photography

A video of an industrious hijacking at a petrol station with the makings of a Hollywood plot, caught on CCTV, has gone viral.

The thieving scenes were posted to X on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, and subsequently made the rounds. The clip, captioned to highlight the car thief's sly crime, continued to gain traction in the days since.

Man stealthily steals, drives off in BMW

For a better part of 30 seconds, a man's ploy at the filling station plays out, with only the eyes of a CCTV camera on him.

The right-side passenger door of a white SUV, seemingly a BMW parked a few meters in front of what appears to be a black BMW sedan, is flung open, and a figure in a black top and tan pants stealthily falls to the floor.

The man creeps towards the intended idle car while an accomplice closes the door of the one he climbed from. He approaches the slick black performance car, its driver standing outside as a petrol attendant pours petrol into it.

Watch the video here .

The suspect pauses for a few seconds, watching the driver and attendant transact a few metres away before swinging the car's left front door open.

He climbs in as the attendant trudges off, and the driver walks back to it to climb in. However, after a few steps, the driver notices the thievery and surges forward, blocking the door as it swings closed.

He then recedes moments later, clearly sensing danger.

The car's lights illuminate the white BMW in front of it, and smoke billows from its twin exhausts and drives off, tailing the getaway. When this story was published, the clip had attracted over 480,000 views since it was posted.

