CCTV surfaced of a criminal in the act of breaking into a parked vehicle in the Johannesburg CBD to steal from inside

The clip, posted by @VehixleTrackerz online, showed the thief struggling on one side before succeeding on the other

After rummaging inside despite the activity of passersby, the thief emerged with valuables in hand and made off on foot

A CCTV recording captured a thief in the Johannesburg city centre breaking into a parked car with scissors. Images: ANPerryman, Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — An industrious thief was captured breaking into a parked car in full view of other motorists using only a common stationery item.

The @VehicleTrackerz X page posted CCTV footage of the situation that unfolded in the bustling Johannesburg city centre.

Thief unlocks parked car with scissors

"Used scissors to force [the] door open, then proceeded to steal contents [from] the car. Total of 88 seconds: Johannesburg CBD," read the caption.

The footage starts off depicting the criminal sitting on a barrier which runs along the pavement on the passenger side.

A few seconds later, he is seen reaching into his pocket and pulling out a pair of scissors, acutely aware of his surroundings as he glances around.

He then begins to fiddle with the door handle while still sitting.

The thief attempts to unlock the door by twisting the scissors into the car handle keyhole.

Afterwards, he gets up and goes to the driver's side while a few people walk by. Cars are also slow to a stop, seemingly at a traffic light.

This does not deter the determined thief, who quickly pounces into action, taking only a few seconds to open the driver's side door.

He rummages inside, emerging in no time with a handful of valuables. He then shuts the door, not bothering to attempt to lock the car, and makes off on foot.

