One lion was mating with a female lion at a lodge, and the reactions of the humans had him all worked up

In the TikTok video, a member of the Big Five charged at the people on-site, leaving netizens in shock after he attacked them

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post expressing their thoughts

A lion charged at lodge guests after mating, leaving onlookers shocked.

Source: Getty Images

A recent encounter with a lion at a popular lodge has left guests in awe and a bit shaken.

Lion gets all worked up at lodge guests

The video shared on TikTok by @mhondorosafarilodge shows how the member of the Big Five was charged off by people within his surroundings.

According to the post, the majestic predator displayed aggressive behaviour after onlookers posed as a threat while he was mating with a female right in front of the lodge and as the guests got off of the vehicle at the elevated lodge deck, the lion took as a threat to its female and charged straight towards the lodge.

The guests at the lodge ran away as they were visibly stunned by the lion as it ran towards them while roaring angrily at the people and marched straight back to his female.

While lions in the wild can sometimes exhibit signs of aggression or agitation, this rare display has sparked a conversation about the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters. Wildlife experts note that animals can become agitated when they feel threatened or if they’re involved in mating rituals. Lodge guests must remain cautious and respect the animals' space, especially in the wild.

Take a look at the video below:

TikTok users react to lion's antics

People took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the lion's antics while some cracked jokes.

Commissar Tumi Komape cracked a joke saying:

"Poverty has saved me from a lot of things."

Tivisani was amused adding:

"I am that person who ran inside and never looked back."

Tantsi wrote:

"This lion doesn't hunt humans, I think he understands the assignment. He was pranking them."

DreamsofSerenity11 expressed:

"It always baffles me why safari rides are soo open and unsafe like common...can we not protect these vehicles from wild animals springing into them? Like really."

Ceejay shared:

"One day is one day."

Emzo stated:

"I'll never go there there's no safety, especially for the kids."

Vovo@Vee simply said:

"Safari gate aways are really not my favorite because of such."

Zanda wrote:

"He is hungry."

A lion charged at lodge guests after mating, leaving onlookers shocked.

Source: Getty Images

What to do when faced with a lion

Cyber Tracker suggest the following when faced with a lion by stressing that one should avoid running as they will charge and kill you. The site also mentions that it is important to stand still and slowly back away and don't scream.

It also added that male lions usually avoid confrontation, while females with young may be more aggressive. Females may charge at close range.

