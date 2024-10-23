A video of the rampage inside a jewellery store during a robbery at Clearwater Mall on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, has gone viral

Police arrested seven suspects in the aftermath of the incident as they tried to make their getaway, which led to a shootout

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu praised the swift effort to arrest the suspects, who will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court

Seven suspects were taken down after a robbery at Clearwater Mall, with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu praising the arrests. Images: @SAPoliceService, @Abramjee

ROODEPOORT — Videos of a robbery at a shopping centre in Gauteng have gone viral following the brazen heist on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

An armed gang stormed a jewellery store at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort in broad daylight and held up the employees.

Clearwater Mall robbery clip rampage

A video posted by an X user, along with a graphic picture of one of the suspects lying in a pool of blood, which Briefly News has chosen not to embed due to strict policy guidelines, shows the robbers running amock inside the business.

Click on @Patricia_Bantom's profile to see the material.

Workers at a neighbouring store filmed them smashing glass to get to the jewellery. Several women's voices are heard hysterically speaking about the unravelling incident.

"Bazothengisaphi? ... Kuma pawn shop! Bayadubula, ngeke. Bathatha yonke, guys. What is going on, guys?" they were heard saying.

Another video shows two arrested suspects in the back of a police car.

One of the men, with his hands cuffed behind his back, rats out on more of his accomplices, telling the officers where they can be found.

Police and private security moved in on the gang as they tried to make their getaway, resulting in a shootout on Christiaan Dewet Road.

In the aftermath, two police officers and three suspects were injured, with one of the cops rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police arrested four suspects at the scenes and recovered two firearms and an undisclosed amount of the stolen loot.

Three more suspects were traced to and arrested in Soweto without incident, with a law enforcement team recovering a further two firearms.

The suspects are expected to appear before Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on charges of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Clearwater Mall management confirmed the incident, noting no physical mall staff suffered any injuries.

"We are working closely with the police [and] the safety of our customers and staff is of utmost importance to us," read a statement.

Since then, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu commended the suspects' swift arrests. He said the effort reflected the exceptional collaboration between the police and private security companies to combat crime.

"The swift action of all law enforcement agencies shows commitment towards safeguarding communities. Their bravery and determination, facing armed resistance, is commendable," said Mchunu.

"We remain dedicated to reinforcing these efforts and ensuring communities feel safer and protected. We hope this serves as a stern warning to those who threaten the safety and security of our people"

He said his ministry strove to redouble its efforts to ensure law enforcement remained effective and vigilant.

"We extend our best wishes to the two injured police officers, and we commend their courage and sacrifice. Our thoughts are with them as they recover, and we wish them a speedy return to full health," he added.

