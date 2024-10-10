CCTV from inside a tuck shop shows a man brutally attacking a shop owner, bludgeoning him with a claw hammer

A portion of the blood-curdling video was posted on the @MDNnewss X page, garnering 150,000 views in 20 hours

In the material, the armed assailant is seen striking the unsuspecting victim on the head and extending his attack

Harrowing CCTV footage taken from inside a spaza shop captured a man brutally attacking a shop owner. Images: @MDNnewss / screenshot

Source: Twitter

A murderous tool attack at a spaza shop ended brutally for a foreign shop owner in a harrowing incident caught on CCTV.

The chilling video of the moment a man viciously beats a defenceless victim using a claw hammer has surfaced and is making the rounds online.

Man bludgeons foreign shop owner

The @MDNnewss X page posted the clip, with the caption suggesting the incident happened in Kathu, Northern Cape.

In the 143-second clip, which garnered 150,000 views in 20 hours, the shop owner, who appears to be a foreign national, sweeps the floor.

Two men are seen coming into the camera's view, approaching from further away as the victim makes it outside.

They are seen stopping while he continues sweeping before, seconds later, he makes his way back inside the shop.

One of them follows behind before removing the tool from his pants. In one fell swoop, he strikes the unsuspecting man on the side of the head, dropping him.

He then lays into him by striking several more times.

He lets up, appearing to be in two minds about his intentions and then notices the shop owner, who is out of view, writhing on the ground.

His accomplice enters the shop, grabs an unknown item behind the counter and immediately leaves the establishment. However, the attacker goes back and hits the man on the ground several more times.

He notices a camera but ignores it and goes behind the counter, where he appears to take items and put them in his pocket. Finally, he moves towards the camera and turns it downwards so as not to capture further movement.

The clip ends with the victim left for dead.

Source: Briefly News