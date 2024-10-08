One gent left many people cracking up in laughter over his amusing antics after holding a snake

The video captured the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The guy entertained netizens as they rushed to the comments section with jokes and laughter

After holding a snake in a video making rounds online, a man amused South Africans with his hilarious antics.

A South African man amused people online with his hilarious reaction to holding a snake in a TikTok video. Image: Yerik Jomei/ Instagram

SA man's hilarious snake antics leave peeps in stitches

The gentleman shared a clip on his Instagram account showing him holding a massive snake around his neck.

Yerik Jomei was extremely terrified when a woman placed the serpent on his neck. After asking if it would not bite, he calmed down and went on to advise Africans by saying:

"We only live once, so let's do white people things. Things we might not come back from because they will kill us. So, let's make friends with a snake, something that can bite us and kill us with its poison. Let us stop being suspicious. Also, a snake is not an evil spirit, and a black cat is not bad luck. It's just a cat that is black because it got burnt by the sun."

The guy left peeps cracking up in laughter over his reaction, which he displayed in his video that went viral on social media.

Watch the clip.

Mzansi is entertained by the man with a snake

The guy amused the online community as they headed to the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Trishkoutrodimos said:

"There’s not much time, so let’s do white people things."

Not._vee wrote:

"You always make my day with your videos lots of love."

Paint_africa_black added:

"White people things? Can never be me."

Girl_arthope commented:

"You pushing it."

