A video of a BMW driver went viral on social media showcasing the gent with his snake, leaving peeps in shock

The man revealed that he has nine snakes in total, and the clip gained massive traction on TikTok

People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section to express their thought

The Soweto BMW driver who was seen with a snake and went viral on social media opened up about his collection of reptiles and why he had a serpent in his car.

A man in Soweto went viral online for having a snake in his BMW car. Image: @tumisoweto

Soweto BMW driver with 9 snakes

A video shared by TikTok user @tumisoweto shows the gent getting out of his black BMW car with a massive snake in his hands. The man then puts the reptile back in his car with his two hands, which shocked netizens.

According to The South African, the man revealed that he was a snake catcher, which is why he had a serpent in his car.

“Hi guys, I’m the one who’s been trending with the snake. I am a snake catcher. I love reptiles. You guys can believe what you want. I have nine snakes in total, I won’t stop loving snakes," he said.

Take a look at the man with a snake in his car in the video below:

SA reacts in shock

The online community had mixed reactions regarding the BMW driver with the snake as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Ntsiki_Zulu said:

"People with pet snakes stress me so much I bet he has more."

Nev added:

"That's a security system."

Asandarr shared:

"Maybe he just got the snake, and the money is on its way."

Mela wrote:

"Thats his financial advisor."

Mhangana commented:

"You have security guard, sir and you're safe."

Snake enthusiast stuns Mzansi with impressive collection, SA cracks jokes

Briefly, News previously reported that Denzel Ncube from Limpopo-Vleifontein became the talk of the town after a social media post about him went viral.

In a post shared by Briefly News, he can be seen standing with a giant snake wrapped around him. The gentleman revealed that he had more than 15 large snakes inside buckets and jars in his home.

