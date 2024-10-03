“I Have 9 Snakes in Total”: Viral Soweto BMW Driver With a Reptile in His Car Speaks Out
- A video of a BMW driver went viral on social media showcasing the gent with his snake, leaving peeps in shock
- The man revealed that he has nine snakes in total, and the clip gained massive traction on TikTok
- People reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section to express their thought
The Soweto BMW driver who was seen with a snake and went viral on social media opened up about his collection of reptiles and why he had a serpent in his car.
Soweto BMW driver with 9 snakes
A video shared by TikTok user @tumisoweto shows the gent getting out of his black BMW car with a massive snake in his hands. The man then puts the reptile back in his car with his two hands, which shocked netizens.
According to The South African, the man revealed that he was a snake catcher, which is why he had a serpent in his car.
“Hi guys, I’m the one who’s been trending with the snake. I am a snake catcher. I love reptiles. You guys can believe what you want. I have nine snakes in total, I won’t stop loving snakes," he said.
Take a look at the man with a snake in his car in the video below:
SA reacts in shock
The online community had mixed reactions regarding the BMW driver with the snake as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.
Ntsiki_Zulu said:
"People with pet snakes stress me so much I bet he has more."
Nev added:
"That's a security system."
Asandarr shared:
"Maybe he just got the snake, and the money is on its way."
Mela wrote:
"Thats his financial advisor."
Mhangana commented:
"You have security guard, sir and you're safe."
Source: Briefly News
