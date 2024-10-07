A little boy went viral after flexing how he uses his utensils, and people were left in awe of the young gent

A video of a toddler went viral on the internet, leaving many people in Mzansi impressed with his skills and technique.

Toddler's fork and knife technique wows SA

One South African mom raved about her son, who can handle a fork and knife at a young age. The woman, who goes by the TikTok account @sthelosihle16, shared a video showing her two-year-old's technique that amazed netizens.

The boy handled the fork and knife perfectly as he ate his chips and steak at one of Wimpy's restaurants. The footage was well received and captured many's attention.

Watch the video of the little boy eating with a fork and knife below:

Mzansi gushes over the toddler

South Africans were impressed with the boy's technique as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Nunuskaas said:

"Bathong, how old is he? This is amazing."

SBKZ02 raved over the boy, adding:

"His cutlery handling technique is amazing, far better than some adults I know."

Promise wrote:

"I'm so impressed nana."

Rose commented:

"Wow!!! He is very smart, I love him, boy boy bathong."

User replied:

"That’s beautiful. It’s a good thing to teach your child I soft life esemuncane azokhula azijwayele lezinto big up."

Young boy eats pap with chopsticks, video leaves SA confused

Briefly News previously reported that one young man was captured eating pap with chopsticks, which left South Africans with mixed reactions.

A gent at a family function was captured eating pap using chopsticks in a video shared by TikTok user @itss_thammie. In the footage, the guy can be seen sitting down eating pap with sausage made with delicious red sauce. There was loads of meat on the table.

