"Khanti, Why?": Young Boy Eats Pap With Chopsticks, Video Leaves SA Confused

A clip of a South African man-eating pap with chopsticks left many people with mixed reactions

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gent's antics

One young man was captured eating pap with chopsticks, which left South Africans with mixed reactions.

A boy ate pap using chopsticks in a TikTok video. Image: @itss_thammie

Source: TikTok

Young boy eat pap with chopsticks

A gent at a family function was captured eating pap using chopsticks in a video shared by TikTok user @itss_thammie.

In the footage, the guy can be seen sitting down eating pap with sausage made with delicious red sauce. There was loads of meat on the table, and another individual using a fork and knife also stood out in the video, amusing many people online.

The gent indulged in his food while using chopsticks, which caused a massive buzz among netizens on TikTok. @itss_thammie's clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering over 642k views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Take a look at the man-eating pap using chopsticks in the video below:

SA reacts with mixed feelings

Social media users were shocked and amused all at the same time, and many flooded the comments section to share their opinions.

MomzaDolza cracked a joke, saying:

"Lol most definitely show off aowa banna bogobe ka chopsticks."

Lindo Makhaza shared:

"Okay, but the person eating meat only?"

Giant teddy bears and gifts expressed:

"Confuse the enemy challenge."

Makina@1 wrote:

"My focus is on the one holding the fork."

TimTim8600 expressed:

"They are both right, but they are not supposed to do it this way."

Slesh, the kid commented:

"Pov: me showing signs that I have won the lottery."

Graciebelle

"My sister as well, khanti why?"

