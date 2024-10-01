A video of a couple sneaking fast food in through the window left many people amused on the internet

The footage captured the attention of netizens, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section with jokes and laughter

One couple in Mzansi went viral online, leaving many people in laughter over their funny act.

A couple amused SA as they sneaked fast food through a window in a TikTok video. Image: @zerbyh

Source: TikTok

Man sneaks bar fast food in

Many people could relate to this TikTok couple, who showcased their hilarious antics in a video that is making rounds on social media.

The young lady, who goes by the handle @zerbyh, flexed how her man spoiled her rotten by buying her Chicken Licken, which he delivered to his bae through the window as they were hiding from the kids, according to @zerbyh, who revealed this in her comments.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @zerbyh simply said the following:

" Shaaaa, I love this man."

The footage caught the attention of many, leaving netizens entertained by their acts.

Watch the funny video of the couple below:

People are amused by the couple's antics

The online community could not help but laugh at the couple's hilarious antics, and many took to the comments section to crack jokes.

Jozbabi could relate:

"I get you, it's so expensive to feed the whole family fast food, you."

Bondo poked fun at the couple, saying:

"Drive through ya kamoreng."

Nompilo wrote:

"And they will be coming in sniffing the air just to make sure they didn't miss anything nice."

Lessekhaoza expressed:

"Bathong lona!! La swabisha waitsi guilt ekae mara?? Teach me not to feel guilty because I also Wana do this."

Pamish_Mazaleni shared:

"This is me and my man moc."

