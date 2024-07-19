A group of groovists made a stop at one of South Africa's fast-food establishments to get a snack

The squad brought a whole vibe, singing a hilarious song and entertaining the restaurant's employees while they waited for their order

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and loving the customers and the entertained workers

A group of people hilariously sang at a restaurant while they were waiting for their food. Images: @Zikhona Sqova Qokela / Facebook, @Lilly Roadstones/ Getty Images

An East London employee shared what it is like working at a restaurant during weekends. Mzansi is entertained.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @zeekhona21, an employee is fixing up customers' orders while they sang at the drive-thru window. The ladies and gentlemen in the car were having a ball.

They were presumably coming from groove and wanted something to snack on before they headed home to sleep. They were full of energy. While waiting for their order, they came up with a hilarious song about their food order. The employees at the establishment were also entertained, saying they loved working on weekends.

"Working on restaurant on weekend be like this every time. Ohh bayasonwabisa."

Customers brought vibes to the restaurant

Watch the entertaining TikTok video below:

Netizens loved the vibes brought by customers to the restaurant

The video garnered over 37k views, with many online users laughing and showing love to the customers and employees alike.

@Bukhosi_Mino commented:

"This can only be East London or Gqeberha."

@Steshy loved:

"❤❤❤❤ Sabathandi sana... customers ezine vibe ❤❤❤ hay aba beza ngozojonga ii attitude zabantu. (I love them so much. Customers with a vibe, not the ones that look at people's attitudes.)"

@viwe_ndzunga was entertained:

"Polo ntoz. (Polo things.)"

Man hilariously charms KFC employee with karaoke mic

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Zulu man who used the infamous karaoke microphone at a KFC drive-thru.

In a TikTok video by @nqopswamaranger, he switched on his karaoke mic and ordered at a KFC drive-thru. He introduced himself as an unmarried man and then announced his order, which amused the waitress. Viewers on TikTok thought the man was funny and that he was being flirtatious. People commented on the video, cracking jokes about the man's behaviour.

