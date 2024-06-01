A man put on a hilarious shower ordering at KFC, and he did it in a way that amused viewers

In a TikTok video, he pulled out a device that has gone viral all over social media as people have fun with it

The TikTok video of the hilarious man's antics had netizens laughing and taking notes about being charming

A man in a TikTok video decided to entertain his audience by going to order at KFC in a funny way. In a video, he put a karaoke microphone to good use.

A TikTok video shows a Zulu man using a karaoke mic at KFC drive-thru, and he got flirty. Image: @nqopswamaranger

Online users on TikTok were thoroughly amused by the man in the video. People commented on the man's antic using the viral microphone.

Man orders using karaoke mic at KFC

In a TikTok video by @nqopswamaranger, he switched on his karaoke mic and ordered at a KFC drive-thru. He introduced himself as an unmarried man and then announced his order, which amused the waitress. Watch the video:

SA amused by flirty Zulu man

Viewers on TikTok thought the man was funny and that he was being flirtatious. People commented on the video, cracking jokes about the man's behaviour. Read comments from amused netizens below:

Sakhiseni M Zuma said:

"Ey abafazi, usemfuna u R2 ngoba efuna ukushela."

User.nton.nton wrote:

'Wa smila kwenzenjani', sis blushed through that intercom."

Karabo Thobejane commented:

"The introduction my brother."

Gashu Enterprises Pvt Ltd laughed:

"'Ongatshadile'" I have to introduce myself like that so that I get married quicker."

Msimos joked:

"Challenge accepted."

Miss Linah wandered:

"Why I'm I smiling?"

JMunii_Official gushed:

"Even I’m blushing yoh."

King Monada sings with viral Mr Price microphone

Briefly News previously reported that King Monada jumped on the viral Mr Price microphone trend! The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker had fans in stitches when Chymamusique pulled out the trending mic and had him use it during a studio session.

King Monada couldn't be left behind and jumped on the viral Mr Price microphone trend flooding social media.

Netizens discovered the popular mic on sale for children and used it for their own entertainment and skits.

