A South African teacher went viral after using a Bluetooth microphone to address his students

The video showed him using the mic to humorously tell his class to be quiet and prepare for a test

Many viewers found the stunt funny, and some teachers even expressed their desire to try the Bluetooth mic themselves

A teacher amused his learners after he pulled out his Bluetooth at school.

Teacher uses Bluetooth mic at school

The funny video shared by @babymesh0 shows him walking around the school grounds, ordering the learners to go to class and stop making a noise, as they have a test to prepare for.

The entertained learners are seen laughing and surprised by the teacher's stunt as they look at him, ordering them around using the loud microphone.

"Teachers here's a plug," @babymesh0 wrote in his post.

Microphone trend a hit with SA

The video left many netizens entertained and amused as they responded with funny comments. Others also shared how they couldn't wait to get their hands on the microphone to use for themselves.

pinky said:

"Abo teacher bama 2000 bo 80 /70 bebazoba namahloni (Teachers of 2000s. Those from the 80s and 70s would have been too shy to do this)."

user7359632412831 commented:

"Zomushaya izingane lo (Those learners will hit him)."

Malie commented:

"Ksasa ngoyithenga bazozwa ngami eskolen sam wemalooo (Tomorrow I'm going to buy one to use at my school)."

Mpumi Madliwa replied:

“'Excuse me Keep quiet lapho emuva'. Ngiyayifuna nami ngeke (I want one too no way)."

Nozipho Zondi

Sesizofundisa ngayo (We are going to teach with it now)."

Simiso Jaca Ka Nondaba joked:

"Ave nizoxoshwa emisebenzini (You guys are going to get fired)."

