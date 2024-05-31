King Monada Jokes With Viral Mr Price Karaoke Microphone With Chymamusique: “I Need This Mic”
- King Monada recently joined a popular trend and fooled around with the viral Mr Price karaoke microphone
- The Limpopo singer joked with Chymamusique, who got him to sing on the mic during a studio session
- Mzansi is in stitches over Monada's hilarious video, and since the trend, netizens have sold out Mr Price of all their mics
Not King Monada jumping on the viral Mr Price microphone trend! The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker had fans in stitches when Chymamusique pulled out the trending mic and had him use it during a studio session.
King Monada joins viral Mr Price mic trend
King Monada couldn't be left behind and decided to jump on the viral Mr Price microphone trend that's been flooding social media.
Netizens discovered the popular mic, which was on sale for children, and used it for their own entertainment and skits.
The karaoke mic became popular in such a short period and was dubbed "the new pandemic". Valued at just R94,99, The South African reported that Mr Price eventually discontinued it.
During a studio session with Chymamusique, the award-winning producer handed Monada the problematic auto-tuned microphone to sing, and he did not disappoint.
The producer shared a clip of Monada listening to an unreleased song before handing him the mic:
"King Monada live performance."
Fans react to King Monada's video
Mzansi has been loving people's videos fooling around with the viral mic, and King Monada's clip had fans in stitches:
thabang_zwide had FOMO:
"Man, I need this mic for my church!"
KpMpitsi said:
"That's a banger of a song."
melzos_ wrote:
"Lol, Chyma, stop playing with Monada, please!"
Mmakone_M was in stitches:
"You're such a problem!"
karabo_karabo_ was impressed:
"That song is something else."
