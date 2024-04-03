South African musician and producer King Monanda is faced with legal action after his no-show drama

Limpopo-based event organisers demanded R60K from the musician after he failed to pitch for his performance in 2022

King Monada's lawyers, Maloka Sebola Inc., responded to the demands and said that they are ready to defend the star in the lawsuits

King Monada faces legal action after his no-show. Image: @king_monada

Source: Instagram

Musician King Monada found himself in trouble with event organisers once again after his home in Limpopo was vandalised by drunk patrons.

King Monada faces legal action after his no-show

The popular music producer, King Monada, recently found himself trending on social media after the star refused to take a picture with one of his die-hard fans after being caught on camera ignoring the netizen.

Not so long ago, the star made headlines once again for not pitching up to perform at a gig he was booked and paid for. According to Fakazanews, the musician was slapped with a letter of demand by the organisers of Limpopo Arts Movement (LAM) after he allegedly refused to perform at their event twice.

Monada was paid to perform at an event in 2022, which he didn't pitch for, and after reaching a solution, the event organisers and the star agreed that he would perform at the same event in 2023 but didn't commit to the agreement.

Thobejane Attorneys acting on behalf of LAM chairperson Mpho ‘Mphoza’ Mashabela, demanded a payment of R60 000 from Monada, which is broken down to R35 000 they paid him to perform, R15 000 for legal fees and R10 000 for pain and suffering.

Responding to the demands, Monada's lawyers Maloka Sebola Inc., said that they are ready to defend the star in the lawsuits.

King Monada celebrates his wives

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to King Monada showing love to his wives in a sweet social media post:

"I love you so much and thank you for your love."

Monada recently celebrated his anniversary with his second wife and penned a heartfelt post to her, followed by encouraging messages from his supporters.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News