King Monada's family and bodyguards were harassed by drunk patrons at his home recently

This was after the star failed to pitch at a gig which took place at Madupa Lodge in Tzaneen

Drunk patrons from the gig marched to his home and vandalised his property in the process

Drunk Patrons marched to King Monada's home after his no-show stunt. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

Music producer King Monada found himself in a mishap following his no-show at a recent event in Tzaneen. This was after the star was called out for failing to pay his security personnel.

Drunk patrons vandalise King Monada's home

The popular music producer, King Monada, found himself trending on social media recently after the star refused to take a picture with one of his die-hard fans after being caught on camera ignoring the netizen.

Not so long ago, the star made headlines after it was said that drunk patrons who were angry marched to his house after he failed to pitch for a gig at the Madupa Lodge in Bolobedu on Saturday, 10 February 2024.

It was alleged that the patrons assaulted the star's bodyguards and his family, who were at the home at that time. The news and gossip page MDNews shared the news about the star's property also being vandalised and wrote:

"Lodge owner go to King Monada's house to demand answers after a no show.The family of King Monada and security guards were intimated and physically attacked by a group of angry patrons after he failed to show up at a padi gig on 10 February 2024 at Madupa lodge in Bolobedu.

"According to a statement released by Monada music, the no show was because of multiple gigs he had to attend at various places. It is alleged the Lodge owner along with the support of the drunk patrons marched to Monada's place to demand answers. As such, some drunk patrons are alleged to have vandalized his property and harassing and intimidating the people close to him."

See the post below:

Netizens responds to the incident

Shortly after the news was shared on social media, many netizens responded to the violence and assault that took place at Monada's home. See some of the comments below:

@prow_II questioned:

"Why was he even book and various places on the same day?

@sphiwe_goodwill said:

"This is how artists should be treated shall they fail show up."

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Can't he pay back the money and avoid all the drama, these artists are greedy."

@FutureBite tweeted:

"I said this before, Monada should stop buying expensive cars and start paying people."

@TheGBrown1 commented:

"It’s not a first time King Monada does this."

@PrincessSkhu mentioned:

"You can't just say you had other shows, doesn't he have management to manage his gigs? Why take on more work if you won't manage to honor your commitments."

King Monada celebrates his wives

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to King Monada showing love to his wives in a sweet social media post:

"I love you so much and thank you for your love."

Monada recently celebrated his anniversary with his second wife and penned a heartfelt post to her, followed by encouraging messages from his supporters.

