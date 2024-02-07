King Monada has been accused by an event organiser at Sasha Lifestyle in Tembisa for ditching them

This was after he failed to attend a gig they had paid him R60 000 for and even asked him to reschedule the performance

According to reports, King Monada has ignored all communication with the people in charge and it has been a month

King Monada was allegedly paid R60 000 for an event that he did not attend. Image: @kingmonada

Missing out on gigs that were fully compensated for whether partially or fully, has become a recurring offence in celebville. The latest culprit is award-winning musician King Monada.

King Monada put on blast by event organiser

According to a report from ZiMoja, King Monada has been accused by an event organiser at Sasha Lifestyle in Tembisa of ditching them after they allegedly paid him R60 000.

After he missed the booking, they reportedly asked him to reschedule the performance, to which he failed to do so.

Additionally, King Monada has ignored all communication with the people in charge for well over a month.

"We first offered that King Monada come back to the venue at a later date but he has been ignoring all communication."

King Monada makes headlines over non-payment

This is the umpteenth time the Limpopo-born musician hogged headlines for the wrong reasons.

Previously King Monada was accused by bouncers who worked at his One Man Show at the Nkowa-Nkowa Stadium of not paying them and refusing to pay.

A fed-up bodyguard went to a local radio station and exposed Monada, saying he denied knowing about them.

After days of having his name dragged online, King Monada finally did the right thing and paid them.

In a post by @MDNnewss on X, the blog page said:

"Musician King Monada has successfully paid the security personnel who lodged a complaint about non-payment."

Makhadzi slammed for missing 3 gigs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi allegedly failed to pitch for three booked performances in Mpumalanga.

The event organiser, Mfundo 'Thonsi' Mathonsi, has called her out and is demanding he gets refunded his money. Makhadzi is notorious for missing gigs even after allegedly receiving payment.

