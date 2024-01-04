King Monada is being dragged after refusing to take pictures with a fan

The Limpopo musician was captured in a TikTok video ignoring an excited fan

Netizens took sides on the matter, where some pitied the lady while others accused her of being too forward

Netizens are calling King Monada out for rudely ignoring an excited fan's picture request. Images: kingmonadamusic

Not King Monada giving his fans the cold shoulder. Was it a bad day? Was the fan cramping his style? Whatever the reason was, netizens didn't approve and called Monada out for apparently being full of himself.

King Monada refuses photo with fan

What a way to start the year. King Monada recently hosted his highly-anticipated one-man show in Tzaneen and has received an outpour of support from his fans.

One fan in particular, mama_ndzala, bought a VIP ticket to the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker's concert, where she hoped she would take a photo with him - but things didn't go as planned.

In a video on her TikTok page, the fan is seen taking a selfie video on the morning after Monada's show. She soon approaches the singer, asking for a picture, and he blows her off:

"King Monada, I still love you but what you did here? Nah."

This follows the backlash Monada faced after he allegedly failed to show up for a performance he was booked and paid for.

Mzansi weighs in on King Monada's video

Netizens are disappointed in King Monada and called him out for his rude behaviour:

_Tshokodiso asked:

"Hao, King Monada couldn't spare two seconds?"

_jxggy_said:

"She was just happy to see him, even a young peace sign would've made her day. He's weird for that."

ohyessratii was shocked:

"Lmao, who the hell does he think he is?"

Meanwhile, some netizens called the fan out for being intrusive:

DjDukesta dragged the lady:

"Her approach is nonsense and she is loud, she keeps screaming and making sounds like they know each other personally."

Asandanandipha3 wasn't impressed with the fan:

"That lady was too forward."

kwenkosi said:

"The screaming made him leave."

King Monada celebrates his wives

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to King Monada showing love to his wives in a sweet social media post:

"I love you so much and thank you for your love."

Monada recently celebrated his anniversary with his second wife and penned a heartfelt post to her, followed by encouraging messages from his supporters.

