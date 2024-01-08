Limpopo musician King Monada has finally settled the payment disputes lodged by the security personnel

The bouncers who worked at his One Man Show at the Nkowa-Nkowa Stadium accused him of not paying them

One of the bodyguards went to a radio station and exposed Monada, saying he denied knowing about them

King Monada heeded the call and paid the security guards. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Award-winning Limpopo musician King Monada has paid the security personnel who worked at his One Man Show in Nkowa-Nkowa stadium.

Monada does right by bouncers

According to @MDNnewss, the Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker settled his outstanding payments meant for the bodyguards who worked at the packed event.

In a post on X, the blog page said:

"Musician King Monada has successfully paid the security personnel who lodged a complaint about non-payment."

Bouncers expose Monada

The security personnel were very angered when Monada failed to settle the outstanding monies. One of them went to a radio station and exposed Monada, saying he denied knowing about them.

As a result, they promised to deny Monada entry at the Carling Black Label competition event held at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane this past weekend. They were also booked to perform at the same event.

Mzansi lauds Monada for swift payment

Mzansi has since applauded Monada for doing the right thing and not allowing the matter to escalate further.

@Penelope_Makala:

"Well done, people work because they have families to feed."

@Moshe_Meso:

"We appreciate updates of positive things."

@PatrickTPhatudi:

"Monada loves people and he is loved by the people. Well done boy."

@the_beastlion10:

"Those who said bad things about him, where are they now."

@thapelo28137602:

"That's accountability bro..... Good."

