A South African man shared a photo online showing the interior of his humble abode

The image was posted on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page

Many impressed SA netizens responded with positive comments on the man's neat space

A man packed his belongings and moved to Springs for work. Image: Ciphiwe Wakwa Shamase

A Mzansi man's neat and small home made a big impression online.

Man shows off new Gauteng home

Ciphiwe Wakwa Shamase shared a Facebook post showing his new rental room home after recently moving to Springs in Gauteng for work.

The image, shared on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook page shows his neatly made bed with a printed grey duvet cover and modern grey headboard.

The image also shows his flatscreen TV placed on his TV stand, which holds decorative items and a kettle. Photos and ornaments can also be seen placed on the wall.

Although small, Ciphiwe's home is neat and clean, serving as a comfortable living space while he settles in Gauteng.

"I have just moved in yesterday at Springs from KZN because of work I will keep on trying," Ciphiwe said in his caption.

See the post below:

Ciphiwe Wakwa Shamase showed off the interior of his new home in Springs. Image: Ciphiwe Wakwa Shamase

Mzansi shows man's pad love

While some netizens had reservations about the man's kettle placement, many showered his home with positive comments.

Sthulile Mdolomba said:

"It's perfect kancane kancane mkhaya."

MJ Baloyi replied:

"Let's go ma man ."

Mogau Wa-ga Mampa wrote:

"You are doing more than okay."

Prudence Thammy Naledi Mashigo said:

"Beautiful, but remove the kettle from the TV stand to be on the safe side."

Nthabi Nthabi reacted:

"Nice brother ."

Kgothatso Pearl Nonyane commented:

"Beautiful room but be careful of the steam from the kettle not to damage your TV."

Masabata Amo'h Makhotla said:

"But yesterday Pretty did not appear on Skeem Saam, ka dlala nice room buddy."

