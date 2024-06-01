Tyla's Water song reached international fame and has only gotten bigger during her meteoric rise to fame

A couple wanted Tyla to perform at their wedding, but they had to create their own version of Water

The Nigeran wedding caught many Souh Africans' eyes and social media users were in stitches

Tyla has made waves in the world with her hit song Water. The musician's hit song has grown and a Nigerian bride wanted the singer at her wedding.

Tyla's 'Water' was turned into an African song at a Nigerian wedding. Image: @naomibk

Source: TikTok

Netizens were amused by how they channelled Tyla since they could not get her to come. Online users cracked jokes about the Nigerian couple's choice of wedding songs.

Tyla's Water remixed at Nigerian wedding

In a TikTok video by @naomibk, a bride wanted Tyla at her wedding, so the host made a plan. The MC sang Water in an African instrumental style that he sang live. Watch the video below:

SA amused by Water remix

Online users were in tears over the Nigerian version of Water. People were full of jokes about the wedding song and the MC's pronunciation of the lyrics. Read comments by peeps below:

Cheki Dem joked:

"He was losing his breath tho."

Philasande Sande Mal commented:

"I like this version better."

gqomianist joked:

"Tyla from scratch."

Tshixata added:

"Tyla was found shaking."

Jay Kalenga laughed:

"Tyla has 24 hours to respond."

Sis Tee exclaimed:

"Haaibo kwenzakalani."

Tiisetso_Mkhize said:

"Tyla kmele anishaye ngoba nimjwayela kabi. (She must beat ya'll up.)"

Source: Briefly News