Tributes poured in for the late Rea Tsotella producer Blessing "King Bless" Gama

This was after the news of his passing was announced by his family on his Instagram page

The 27-year-old Moja Love's Head of Digital died on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, in hospital

'Rea Tsotella' producer Blessing Gama has passed away. Image: @blessinggama

Source: Instagram

The entertainment industry has lost yet another one of their own recently. The Rea Tsotella producer Blessing "King Bless" Gama has sadly passed away.

Family confirms the death of Rea Tsotella producer Blessing Gama

It's a sad and dark day for the entertainment and showbiz industry as they have lost a creative. The news of the MojaLove Head of Digital Blessing Gama who was also popularly known as King Bless broke many hearts.

The producer passed away on Wednesday, 29 May 2024 in hospital. The family of the star confirmed his death and shared a media statement on Blessing's Instagram page.

The statement reads:

"It's with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Blessing Gama, formally known as King Bless.We know he has touched many lives and brought endless joy to those around him. We kindly ask during this time that we give the family time to grieve."

See the post below:

Tributes pour in for the popular TV producer

Many fans and followers of the late star paid tribute on social media:

nandi_madida wrote:

"Rest well, you were such a sweet gentle soul. This is heartbreaking. I pray for your family, may they know they raised someone incredible."

thobekile_mdlalose said:

"Nkos’yami Ngaze ngalahekelwa Bless kodwa why."

simie_mkhize responded:

"Yooh ntando Duma is not going to be okay."

mscosmosa commented:

"No ways. Condolences to his family. This is heartbreaking."

lisamadibe mentioned:

"You left us heartbroken & shattered love."

Mbongeni Ngema's funeral at Durban ICC

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sarafina creator Mbongeni Ngema's funeral was held at the International Convention Centre in Durban on 5 January.

Ngema's send-off was an official category two funeral, and it was requested by the KZN premier to recognise Ngema's significant contributions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News