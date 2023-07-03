The co-creator for Yizo Yizo , Shaka iLembe , and Isibaya Teboho Mahlatsi, passed away on Monday morning

He reportedly had battling a long-term illness, cancer, and it was said to have made his life very difficult

Mahlatsi is part of the many minds which created some hit local tv productions, including Ayeye and Jacob's Cross

Teboho was a huge part of a number of local television productions, including the hit series 'Shaka iLembe'. Image: @davidkau1

Producer and talented filmmaker Teboho Mahlatsi was announced to have passed away on Monday morning, 3 July 2023.

Some of his most recognisable works include Shaka iLembe, the classic Yizo Yizo, Jacob's Cross, Ayeye and many more.

Comedian David Kau announces Teboho's untimely passing

David Kau took to his timeline to announce Teboho's passing via a family statement.

"It is with the saddest regret that we announce the untimely passing of Filmmaker & Producer - Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi on the 3rd of July, 2023.

"In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers & that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss."

The statement then further states that more information would be communicated in due time.

Condolences start pouring in for the late TV producer

Taking to Kau's comment section, fans expressed their heartache.

@Cherry01_ said:

"Omg what! geez! condolences to the family."

@MissPru_Dj said:

"Condolences to his family and friends."

@MJ_Mahlaela said:

"Ag! Man, what a loss. We are great for the legacy of films he left us."

@themba_theman said:

"Ah, what a loss!"

@Outta_Ctrl said:

"Sad news."

@Zu_Noma said:

"WHAT?! Oh my goodness. What a loss."

@Lalla_Hirayama said:

"What??? Why are we losing so many people???? I’m sorry to everyone for OUR loss! What an important part of our industry he was! As an artist or an admirer of his work. RIP T."

@ms_tourist said:

"Ooh no. So sad .. Awu Mr Yizo Yizo. May his creative soul Rest In Power, and condolences to the family."

@sibonisodhlam said:

"First time seeing his pic but his work is tremendous. The name Teboho Mahlatsi is on every show that I know on our televisions. May his soul RIP."

@TebogoDitshego said:

"That's very sad news. He was a great filmmaker who made a tremendous impact on the industry. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

