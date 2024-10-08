“Beginning To Look a Lot Like Durban”: Taxi Street Party in Cape Town Divides SA

A video of taxi drivers partying in the street in Cape Town left many with meet mixed reactions

A group of taxi drivers went viral on social media for their antics on the roadside, which left many with mixed feelings.

A group of taxi drivers partied in Cape Town on Clifton Road in a TikTok video that left SA divided. Image: @missy_misch22

Cape Town taxi drivers' street party leaves SA peeps divided

The footage shared by TikTok user @missy_misch22 shows a group of gents who are taxi drivers living their best life as they partied it up in Clifton. They were dancing on the main road, causing massive traffic that divided online users.

@missy_misch22's clip caught many's attention, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to taxi drivers' antics

The online community had mixed reactions as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Lee said:

"Clifton is the Durban South beach of Cape town."

Deez added:

"Cape Town has changed."

RainbowMurielMedia wrote:

"Cape Town is beginning to look a lot like Durban."

T shared:

"Haibo guys have fun!! Don’t worry about people saying it’s ghetto, have fun!"

Keenan de Klerk commented

"Best country in the world."

Avesmom expressed:

"No one can convince these are not Durbanites, I know my people."

Zaakirah Adams replied:

"Guys we not against the partying. You do you!! but be respectful and mindful of the other people yoh."

Joyful South African traffic officer’s dance moves bring smiles and laughter

Briefly News previously reported that a video showing a traffic officer dancing has gone viral, leaving South Africans in stitches.

Many people find their work draining; however, this was not the case for this gentleman, as he placed a massive smile on many people's faces with his amusing dance moves. The clip posted by TikTok user @staywild_by_nicci captures the light-hearted moment as the traffic officer busted off a few impressive moves on the road.

