Mzansi Taxi Drivers Dress Up as Ladies to End Women's Month, SA Amused: "The Rich Aunty"
- Taxi drivers ended Women's Month in style as they dressed up as ladies in a viral video
- The clip gained massive traction on TikTok, gearing over 1.3 million views, loads of likes and comments
- South Africans were amused by the footage as they rushed comments to crack jokes while some laughed it off
A video of taxi drivers dressed up as women left South Africans cracking up in laughter, and the clip went viral online.
Taxi drivers dress up at ladies' to end off Women's Month, SA amused
The footage shared by TikTok user @rhulani216 showcases men dressed up as ladies in honour of Women's Month coming to a close. In the clip, the gents's gestures and antics, which they displayed in the video, amused many.
@rhulani216's clip was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 1.3 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the funny video below:
The taxi drivers entertain Mzansi
Social media users enjoyed watching the hun clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.
Pearl Jack was impressed:
"Sending love to our taxi drivers for embracing our women's month."
Motso was amused:
"Who watched this video more than five times? I wish all taxi drivers from 9 Provinces were celebrating in this way...you guys made my day."
Rinkies cracked a joke, saying:
"The Rich aunty. Red dress."
Mams wrote:
"Big up to taxi drivers with happy souls."
Nicoleen gushed over the taxi drivers, adding:
"This is so beautiful. They should do this every year."
Grace commented:
"Wa black tights and floral shirt and le wa green dress ke baka."
