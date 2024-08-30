“Your Lobola Cows Noticed You”: SA Cracks Jokes Over Video of Cows Checking Woman Out
- A young lady showed off cows that were checking her out, and the clip amused many people
- Social media users poked fun at the hun, and the footage received a huge attraction on TikTok
- Netizens enjoyed watching the stunner's content as they took to the comments with jokes and laughter
One babe had an interesting encounter with a herd of cattle, and she recorded the hilarious moment for the world to see.
SA woman gets checked out by cows in a clip
A stunner who goes by the handle @ms.potter01 posted a video of the funny moment. In the clip, the herd of cattle is seen walking on the road until they spot the hun, so they stand and stare at the woman.
@ms.potter01 was amused as she took to her TikTok caption to crack a joke, saying:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"POV: Your lobola cows noticed you."
The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the amusing video below:
Viral video captivates Mzansi
South Africans loved the woman's clip, and many flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter as the cows's hilarious antics amused them.
LesGMRG said:
"They were like " wait a minute..."
Mrs_makhubs shared:
"Bathong wena, me on my lobola morning, a huge cow came into our yard and went to chill at the back of the house it was a sign."
Eternal Love wrote:
"They were like," next time we will come settle here."
Kemshaz cracked a joke, saying:
"This a spiritual cattle."
Strawberry’smom cracked a joke, saying:
"Bathong wena."
Ntando commented:
"They took matters into their own hands."
SA woman showcases bae bringing cows to a residential area for lobola day
Briefly News previously reported that a lady in Mzansi raved about her big day. The stunner shared a clip showcasing her lobola day that left peeps in awe.
One woman's bae went above and beyond to make their big day special. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @chikitta.k, gave viewers a glimpse into her lobola. She showed how her man brought cows into the residential area for their lobola day.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za