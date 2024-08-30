A young lady showed off cows that were checking her out, and the clip amused many people

Social media users poked fun at the hun, and the footage received a huge attraction on TikTok

Netizens enjoyed watching the stunner's content as they took to the comments with jokes and laughter

One babe had an interesting encounter with a herd of cattle, and she recorded the hilarious moment for the world to see.

A South African lady got checked out by cows in a TikTok video. Image: @ms.potter01

Source: TikTok

SA woman gets checked out by cows in a clip

A stunner who goes by the handle @ms.potter01 posted a video of the funny moment. In the clip, the herd of cattle is seen walking on the road until they spot the hun, so they stand and stare at the woman.

@ms.potter01 was amused as she took to her TikTok caption to crack a joke, saying:

"POV: Your lobola cows noticed you."

The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the amusing video below:

Viral video captivates Mzansi

South Africans loved the woman's clip, and many flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter as the cows's hilarious antics amused them.

LesGMRG said:

"They were like " wait a minute..."

Mrs_makhubs shared:

"Bathong wena, me on my lobola morning, a huge cow came into our yard and went to chill at the back of the house it was a sign."

Eternal Love wrote:

"They were like," next time we will come settle here."

Kemshaz cracked a joke, saying:

"This a spiritual cattle."

Strawberry’smom cracked a joke, saying:

"Bathong wena."

Ntando commented:

"They took matters into their own hands."

SA woman showcases bae bringing cows to a residential area for lobola day

Briefly News previously reported that a lady in Mzansi raved about her big day. The stunner shared a clip showcasing her lobola day that left peeps in awe.

One woman's bae went above and beyond to make their big day special. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @chikitta.k, gave viewers a glimpse into her lobola. She showed how her man brought cows into the residential area for their lobola day.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News