A young woman faced one of her fears of holding a live chicken before it was slaughtered

The lady was visibly shaking as her father instructed and helped her hold the animal in the correct way

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman hilariously funny

A young lady hilariously holds a live chicken before it is slaughtered. Images: @d.iiga/ TikTok, @Johner Images/ Getty Images

A video of a woman who is scared of a chicken has made rounds on social media and has left many in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @d.iiga, the woman, her sibling, and her father are standing outside. The father is teaching the lady how to hold a live chicken presumably before slaughtering it.

The young lady was visibly scared. One could tell that it was her first time doing such a thing. She can be heard asking her dad which one is easy holding it by its wings or feet. The father responded saying it's easy to hold it by its wings.

"First time holding a chicken and its safe to say …never again!! i was literally chased around the yard."

Woman scared of live chicken

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the young lady's fear of chicken

The video garnered over 46k views, with many online users finding the woman hilariously funny and some understanding where she is coming from - they related to her fear.

@Unolali In Literacy wrote:

"At least you went closer. Asozeee."

@2my_05 commented:

"Chickens are creepy, especially when uchols it like that and feel the bones underneath the skin& it's warm blood, ew."

@Polo Nation asked:

"Are you scared of KFC?"

@Graciem .S.K said:

"She is me ."

@S I N A Y O can relate:

"Sana I’m no better than you ."

