A mother who took her children out to one of South Africa's fast food outlets hilariously shouted at her kids

The woman said that she's been waiting for her youngster for over an hour while they were enjoying free drinks

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the mommy to be hilariously funny

A mother hilariously shouts at her kids at Burger King. Images: @ngqungqu

A video of a mother fetching her kids from Burger King has left the internet users in stitches.

In a video she uploaded on her TikTok account, @ngqungqu hilariously enters Burger King shouting at her three kids. The woman said she had been waiting for them for over an hour.

The reason the kids took so long to finish their food is presumably because of the free drinks that Burger King offers. The kids were hilariously embarrassed by how their mom shouted at them.

"My kids and burger King."

Mother hilariously shouts at her kids

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

Netizens entertained by mommy shouting her kids

The video garnered over 140k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@mermaid_girl loved:

"We didn't know we can drink ka i7 e Burger kingi, dis dis dat and Dat. Thanks advertising, definitely taking my kids there."

@Curious_J said:

"Hai mommy please dont ever do that again."

@Forever Mnqobi wrote:

"Only a Xhosa mother ."

@Twinki commented:

"It’s been an AWAAAAA."

@KALLOW was entertained:

"Lool."

@kgari laughed:

"Bathong mommy."

@Mbali Sibeko shared:

" I blame the kids becuase you know your mom I would have ran the minute I saw you step in ."

@florence found the mom funny:

" I'd be embarrassed for the whole year."

Daughter sleeps on the floor after being locked outside

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who locked her daughter out resulting in overnight floor sleep.

The footage shared by @sh3_melanin on the video platform shows a young lady sleeping outside on the floor after being locked out by her mother. The woman told her viewers that her mom recorded her while sleeping on the floor and sent the video to her uncle.

