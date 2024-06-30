One woman showed people the consequences of leaving her adorable son with his grandmother

In a TikTok video, the lady captured the before and after of her child after spending time with his grandmother

Many people were thoroughly amused by the woman who captured the chaos after the child goes to grandma

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One woman on TikTok showed people how her child looks after visiting his grandmother. The video was relatable to many, and netizens were in stitches.

A woman left her baby with the grandmother, and he came back unrecognisable. Image: @kristenlouw0

Source: TikTok

People were thoroughly amused by the mischievous child. The video was a hit and garnered thousands of likes.

Woman's baby plays too hard at grandma

In a TikTok video by @kristenlouw0, a woman showed people that she often drops off her child looking adorable at her grandma's. In the next clip, she showed the after of the child looking dirty. Watch the funny video:

SA amused by dirty kid

Online users thought the video was hilarious. Netizens cracked jokes about how much fun the child had at their grandmother's. Read the hilarious comment from peeps below:

Mabong Shabalala Hlela commented:

"At least he still has HAIR though."

spartan soldier joked:

"You left a very cute baby but found a skilled general worker."

Nomaswazi_Dlamini added:

"Someone said 'What beef do our parents have with our kids?' oGogo don’t care shame as long as the baby is healthy nje."

Villagegal commented:

"Did he recognise you mara."

warona gushed:

"As a grandchild gogo’s house has vibes I’m telling you."

_Boss’Kazi_ said:

"The face painting is so cute, I love granny’s house."

Toddler plays in dirt, SA gushes

Briefly News previously reported that a little girl was a viral hit on social media. The little girl stole hearts all over the internet.

Netizens thought it was cute to see the child. People could not get over the video of her during playtime.

A cute child was a viral hit on TikTok. In a video by @boohle23, she was sitting and playing in the dirt. She looked cute with her afro as she looked up at the camera and smiled.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News