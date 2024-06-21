A doting grandmother of toddler grandsons recorded her "emergency meeting" with the twins to much fanfare

The clip, shared by @MrsJellySantos on X, shows the gran speaking to the duo like anything but young children

Her rant to them was made all the more hilarious by the babies; responsiveness to the stimulating chatter

The moment shared between a grandmother and her two grandsons is everything as netizens reacted online. Images: Byakkaya and Tonktiti

Some of the most adorable moments that tug at the heartstrings and crop up online often depict sweet, innocent children just being ... well, kids.

A doting grandmother calling what she terms an emergency meeting with a pair of twins in a cheery clip is making all the right moves online.

Grandma calls emergency meeting for twins

X user @MrsJellySantos shared the material, going viral in less than 24 hours.

The caption read:

"Grandma had to call an emergency meeting. She said she don’t play ... she quit school [because] they had recess."

The reason why netizens ate it up quickly became apparent seconds into the two-minute-forty-nine-second video.

As she begins recording the footage, the grandma tells the toddlers that she had planned to put her feet up and have the rest of the night to herself.

She says:

"Now, I called this emergency meeting, this last-minute emergency meeting, because Grandmama is a little upset.

"The reason is [that] I was planning for ya'll to go home today. I was supposed to have my house to myself tonight. Get my wine and unwind.

"Now, I can't do either because ya'll still here."

The woman tells them she doesn't know what their parents were planning, but they'd claimed they'd be at her house to fetch them in the morning.

Cute twins 'overstay' welcome

However, she playfully says she wants them fetched sooner.

"But they need to be here tonight before midnight," she continues.

"You understand what I'm saying, because I don't play? I quit school for the day in every sense.

"I'm tired now. It's time for ya'll to go home.

"Don't look at brother, I'm talking to you. It's time to go home. It's time to look at your mom and dad."

The cutest part came when, according to the names the woman calls them, one of the boys, Roman, turned to look at Junior next to him, almost as if trying to read his body language.

But Roman, seemingly the more vocal one of them, finds his voice and unleashes a string of replies in obvious baby talk.

At one point, he raises his arms above his head and wriggles his hands, almost to emphasise his point.

Junior, who hardly says much, raises his right hand above his head and brings it down on the table, almost defiantly, all while Grandmama talks.

Saffas share in hilarity

The adorable video garnered nearly 2.8 million hits while attracting 43,000 likes, 10,000 bookmarks and 6,500 reposts.

Almost 800 replies flooded the comments.

Briefly News camped in the replies and noted some of the interesting remarks.

@its_lindz assessed:

"Ya'll think Roman is the ringleader, but I speak babinese and studied babyology, and I know JR runs it. Roman takes the blame."

@UGHEGO7 wrote:

"Lmao. Them understanding what she saying, but not being able to form words is so funny."

@dissentingj offered:

"The one [on] the left is a good lawyer. Love the backtalking! Speak, child. He's saying, 'I did not cause your frustration, granny'."

