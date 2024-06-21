A food delivery driver has been caught on CCTV doing something quite daring and thinking he could get away with it

The driver was seen delivering a pizza to an address at the complex but quickly hatched a different plan

Netizens had plenty to say about the sly driver, with others sharing that they had also encountered the same experience

A woman was left upset after a deliveryman pretended to drop off her food but took off with her bounty instead. Images: Getty Images and @KwandokuhleX

Thieves seem to think they are one step ahead of everyone, coming up with the next "genius" way to fool you.

An unlikely criminal emerged when a deliveryman was seen on CCTV swiping what appeared to be a box of pizza instead of leaving it for the customer to find.

Sneaky delivery man caught

X user @KwandokuhleX shared the video and captioned it in a way suggesting it was a follow-up to an initial complaint.

The caption read:

"Here is the footage , please is this how y’all operate?

At first, the driver arrives as he normally would, parking his bike and dismounting it.

He removes the item from the food delivery box.

He then places it on a surface and can be seen removing his phone from his pocket and taking a pic of the item.

This is supposedly in case he's asked to serve proof he left the item at the address.

Afterwards, he places it back into the food delivery box before climbing back on the bike and riding away, sure he wouldn't be found.

The one-and-a-half-minute-long clip was viewed over 676000 times, attracting over 3100 likes, 1200 reposts and almost 300 comments.

Briefly News takes a dive into the comments to bring forth the best reactions from Saffas.

@nkulipp said:

"Crazy because this happened to a friend of mine last week, and UberEats didn't care; they just believed their driver."

@SammyMaps20 mentioned:

"Luckily you have proof. @UberEats always believes the driver. One driver said I didn't pay when I gave him a 10% tip. Ubereats gave me a warning."

@SlieAyand wrote:

"Uber Eats should just give up on delivering food. I’m sorry, Kwanda, for what you went through. I’ve experienced this, I know how it feels."

@lxve_yxurz offered:

"The exact same thing happened to me two weeks ago. He drove into the estate, parked in some random location and then waited for the minimum wait time and then took a photo of my food and then left with it."

