Woman’s Baby Daddy and His Family Surprise Her on Graduation in Touching Video
Woman's Baby Daddy and His Family Surprise Her on Graduation in Touching Video

by  Johana Mukandila
  • A lady took to social media to showcase how her baby daddy, along with his family, surprised her on graduation day
  • The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction online, generating many views, thousands of likes, and comments
  • Netizens were in awe of the grand gesture displayed by the lady's child's father as they flooded the comments section, gushing over them

This lady's baby daddy went above and beyond to make his baby mama's graduation day special, and people loved it.

A TikTok video shows a woman being surprised by her baby daddy and his family on graduation day.
Woman's baby daddy and his family surprise her on graduation day

TikTok user @ma_hlongwa gave her viewers an insight into the day of her graduation, which her baby daddy and his family made extra special.

In the clip shared by @ma_hlongwa, she is dressed in a purple dress as she is surprised by her baby daddy and his family. The baby daddy arrives with a bouquet of flowers and a wrapped gift. He hands it to her while his family throws her flowers.

The video left many online users in awe, gathering over 282K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the heartwarming footage below:

Mzansi is in awe of the lady's baby daddy's gesture

Social media users loved the man's grand gesture as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Tumie M Wesho said:

"The flower boy is loving his job way too much. He is the employee of the year."

Ayanda Ndlovu added:

"Love that man, sis, and appreciate him. Mina, my family didn't even bother ukuthi ba attend my graduation, but u babydady wabakhona ne twin lakhe."

April gushed over the clip, saying:

"This is so beautiful."

Mitchy shared

"My baby daddy’s mum is excited for my graduation. Already making plans to show up!"

Maphindela0 cracked a joke, adding:

"I’m the one with rose petals."

Taxi driver boyfriend surprises girlfriend with grand gesture on graduation day

Briefly News previously reported that a lady was surprised by her taxi driver bae in a TikTok video, which left many people in Mzansi in awe.

A young man went above and beyond to ensure his girlfriend was well cared for on her graduation day. The taxi driver's boyfriend arrives at his girlfriend's neighbourhood and goes by the TikTok handle @maphe4theepoet. The gent's bae can be seen walking towards him.

